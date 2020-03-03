|
|
It is with saddened hearts the family announces the passing of a beautiful lady whose smile and laughter touched the lives of so many. Lena (Luciani) passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Linhaven Home, St. Catharines in her 90th year (March 14, 1930). Lena had a broad range of interests which included piano, singing, sewing, cooking and baking, but mostly caring for her family. Her joy of baking led to her many years of working as a cake decorator in retail and special events. She was a faithful member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and C.W.L. Predeceased by her beloved husband Rudy Covello and daughter Paula. Cherished mother to Alan Covello (Loretta), Rhonda (Phil Carter), the late Paula (Noel Angeles) and Christopher Covello. Adored Grandma to Eric (Lori), Joseph (Krystle), Stephanie (Drew), Heather (Chris), Patrick, Samantha, Cassandra, Jana and Jake. Great-grandma Lee to Charlotte, Spencer, Logan, Owen, Oliver, Max, Emma and Leon. Daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Moccia) Luciani. Dear sister of Pauline (Gino) Bosco, Jo-Ann (Charlie Arch) Luciani and the late Mary (James) Mauro, Carmine and Leonard Luciani. Much loved by her Uncle Albert Moccio, many nieces and nephews and Danette Baker. A heartfelt thank you to the Linhaven L.T.C. staff, volunteers, residents and their families for their kindness, compassion and support toward Lena and her family over 11 years. A special thank you to John, her volunteer friend. Friends will be received at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 316 Queenston Street, St. Catharines. Rite of committal will take place at Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, donations in Lena's memory may be made to the Alzhiemer's Society or to the . On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020