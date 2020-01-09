Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Pat on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home, Niagara Falls, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of Eibert for 50 years, devoted mother of Melissa (Russell) and Greg (Sue). Treasured oma of Rebecca, Sierra and Geert. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., with the service to follow. As expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the , would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
