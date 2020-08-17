We are saddened to announce the passing of beloved wife and mother Pat Fenerty (Mellen) (Lonergan) August 12, 2020 in Welland, following a period of declining health. Pat passed away peacefully with family at her side. She will be missed by husband Joe and sons Scott and Jason, along with her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Pat was an adoring and adored Nana to grandsons Andrew and Michael, whom she loved to spoil and who gave her much joy in her final years. She was predeceased by brother Bill and is survived by sisters Cheryl and Darlene. Though Pat did love flowers, please also consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada in Pat's memory. There will not be a public visitation or funeral but we will be holding a Celebration of Life at a future date.



