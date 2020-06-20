Peacefully passed away at home, on June 18, 2020 at the age of 85. Dearly loved cousin of Louis Iannuzzelli. Predeceased by her parents, Christina and Carlo and her sister Kelly. She will be sorely missed by her dear friends. Pat is resting at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street where a private visitation will be held on Monday. A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery. Under current conditions, and by mandate from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, all visitors to the funeral home must wear a face mask. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 20, 2020.