Patricia Ann McRoberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on June 10, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital, at the age of 79. Loved mother of Frank, Sandy, Debbie and Mike, and grandmother to many grand- children and great-grand- children. As per Patricia's wishes no services will be held. A private family interment will take place on Friday, June 19th at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens where she will be placed beside her husband William Neil McRoberts. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Niagara Falls Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved