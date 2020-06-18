Passed away suddenly on June 10, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital, at the age of 79. Loved mother of Frank, Sandy, Debbie and Mike, and grandmother to many grand- children and great-grand- children. As per Patricia's wishes no services will be held. A private family interment will take place on Friday, June 19th at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens where she will be placed beside her husband William Neil McRoberts. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Niagara Falls Humane Society.



