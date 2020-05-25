Patricia Ann VERNAL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital in her 76th year. Beloved wife of Daniel for 54 years. Loving mother of Kerri (Jerry) Senske and Scott. Dear grandmother of Alex Vernal, Morgan Vernal, Mackenzie Senske, Riley Senske and Makynleigh Vernal. Great grandmother of Ari, Seth and Nyla. Survived by sister Kathy Kitchingman and nieces Tracey Kissel and Kelly Hall. Patricia worked for the Catholic School Board for 35 years and served as a school board Trustee for 4 years. Special thanks to the Dialysis Unit and the nurses on 2A at the St. Catharines Hospital. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place. A celebration of Patricia's life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved