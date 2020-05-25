Peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital in her 76th year. Beloved wife of Daniel for 54 years. Loving mother of Kerri (Jerry) Senske and Scott. Dear grandmother of Alex Vernal, Morgan Vernal, Mackenzie Senske, Riley Senske and Makynleigh Vernal. Great grandmother of Ari, Seth and Nyla. Survived by sister Kathy Kitchingman and nieces Tracey Kissel and Kelly Hall. Patricia worked for the Catholic School Board for 35 years and served as a school board Trustee for 4 years. Special thanks to the Dialysis Unit and the nurses on 2A at the St. Catharines Hospital. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place. A celebration of Patricia's life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family.



