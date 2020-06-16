It is with profound sadness that the family of Patricia Anne MacDougall announce her passing on Sunday, June 14th at St. Catharines General Hospital in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Donald for nearly 54 years. Dear mother of Allen (Andrea) MacDougall, Elizabeth (Ray) Lamb, and Nancy (Finlay) Keir. Cherished grandmother of Gavin and Claire MacDougall and Adam Lamb. Dear sister of Norma Jane (Blair) Harber and Howard (Wilma) Lowrey. Predeceased by her parents Howard and Norma Lowrey and her sisters Lonna (Edward) Andrusiw and Nancy (Ron) Dunn. Much loved by many nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law Mary and Mavis. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and pets (especially her cat Furgus). She took a special interest in the athletic and artistic activities of her children and grandchildren. Pat had the ability to light up a room with her smile and her laughter was contagious. She had a passion for cooking, baking, canning, and gardening; she loved to entertain friends and host family gatherings. Pat was a lifelong resident of St. Davids and faithful member of the congregation at St. Davids-Queenston United Church where she also served on the Board of Session. She was also a past member of the St. Davids Lionesses. Her inspiration, dedication, guidance, and love of life will be missed by both family and many friends. There will be a celebration of Pat's life to be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the St. Davids-Queenston United Church or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Special thanks to Dr. Robert Mackett, Dr. John Nolan, and the cardiac care teams at the St. Catharines and Hamilton General Hospitals. Arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, Ontario Memories, photo and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 16, 2020.