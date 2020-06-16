Passed away peacefully at the age of 86, at Tabor Manor. Beloved mother of Jean (Phil) and Gordon (predeceased). Loving Grandmother to Stuart and Shona. She is survived by her brother Brian DeLaney of Oakville. She is predeceased by her husband Jean Paul and her brother Paul. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. As per Patricia's wishes cremation has taken place followed by a private inurnment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. In Patricia's memory donations can be made to Sick Kids Hospital and the Lincoln County Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 16, 2020.