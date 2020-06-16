Patricia Anne Trudeau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the age of 86, at Tabor Manor. Beloved mother of Jean (Phil) and Gordon (predeceased). Loving Grandmother to Stuart and Shona. She is survived by her brother Brian DeLaney of Oakville. She is predeceased by her husband Jean Paul and her brother Paul. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. As per Patricia's wishes cremation has taken place followed by a private inurnment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. In Patricia's memory donations can be made to Sick Kids Hospital and the Lincoln County Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved