In loving memory of Patricia Bader who passed away unexpectantly on June 20, 2020 in her 78th year. It is with sadness that her family had to say goodbye, however, they are grateful knowing now she is at peace and is reunited with Tony. She will be missed by her beloved partner Harry Partridge. She was the much loved mother of Carol and Doug Webb of Loring, Ron and Lene Bader of Denmark and Suzanne and Trevor Thompson of Beamsville. Loving grandmother of Rachel and Sam Moore, Sam and Hayley Webb, Zak, Mathew, Jason and Jacob. Loving great-grandmother of Wynter. A private family service will be held. If desired, donations to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.