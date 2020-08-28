1/1
Patricia (Barca) CATILLO
CATILLO, Patricia (nee Barca) passed away peacefully on Saturday Aug 22 2020 in her 77th year. Predeceased by her parents Dominic and Lena Barca, her daughter Jodi Gismondi and her step daughter Laura Catillo. Sadly missed by her surviving husband of 33 years David, her sons Brendon and Peter Pizzati and her step daughter Donna (Raul) Rugamas. Patti worked at Bell Canada as an operator supervisor for many years until she retired. She enjoyed watching the Toronto Rapters and Blue Jays as well as many TV series. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the H. L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
