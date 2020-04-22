|
1940 ? 2020 Always in our hearts Peacefully on April 20th after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Devoted wife and friend to Ken Angle for 62 years. Loving mother to Katharine Meyer (Brian), Karen Angle (John) and Kenley Angle-Sheppard (Don). Proud grandmother to Coty Bastien (Kari-Ann), Cassie McPherson (Chris) and Dylan Bastien (Kaitlin). Great-grandma to Keegan, Sophie and Landon. Survived by siblings George Dolan (Barbara), Irene Johnson and Joan Robertson (Hank). Pat had a ready smile and kind, generous spirit. Her playful nature and sense of adventure brought joy and fun to family and friends. Thank you to Royal Rose Place people whose kindness helped Pat through this debilitating disease and during this unprecedented time. Donations can be made in Pat's memory to the Alzheimer's Society or War Amps. The family will hold a celebration of Pat's life at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020