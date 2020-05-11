of Welland, at the Welland County General Hospital on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in her 69th year. Predeceased by her husband William "Bill" Evans in 1998, parents Jean and Harold DeMille and sister Maureen DeMille. Loving Step-Mother of Kim (Pat) and Jeff (Kris). She will be sadly missed by sister Deborah (Frank) Masotti and brothers Wayne (Gail), Terry, Brian, and Mark (Maggie) along with many nieces and nephews. Pat was a long time member of the Parade Marshal's Association during which she assisted with the formation of numerous Grape and Wine Festival Parades, City of Welland Rose Parades and many Santa Clause Parades in the Niagara Peninsula. Her passion for parades culminated with being selected as the Honourary Parade Marshal of the 2019 Rose Parade. Kim Evans and her husband Pat along with the DeMille family would like to thank the health care professionals from the Doctors to the nurses and the first responders for the care and comfort that Pat received these past few weeks. To Pat's co-workers at Sobey's, we thank you for your offers of help, calling her to cheer her up and your heartfelt words of condolences and love for her. A special thank you to Jim and Sandra Montgomery for the many years of continued friendship. Marlene Haist for making sure Pat made her appointments and getting the necessary supplies that she needed during the past few weeks. There will be no visitation or formal funeral. The family will attend a small service at the grave prior to Interment at Doan's Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Food Bank would be appreciated. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.