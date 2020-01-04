|
Passed to be with our Lord, December 4, 2019, in her 70th year. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Allan (Donna), Eldon (Gloria) and Robert (Qi), and many nieces and nephews. Pat was a kind, loving, giving person who will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a lifelong member of Fonthill Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities over the years. Pat was an elementary teacher, having taught Kindergarten for over 30 years in Niagara Falls. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at Fonthill Baptist Church, 1414 Pelham Street, Fonthill, on Saturday morning January 18, 2020. Visitation 10.00 - Service at 11.00. Cremation has taken place. Private family interment in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to The , or a would be appreciated.