After a long and courageous battle with cancer Patricia passed away peacefully at NHS St. Catharines on November 11, 2020 at the age of 53. Most precious wife to Bruce for 21 years. Most loving mother to Eric. Wonderful sister to Elaine Smeth (George), David Reynolds (Marianne), and sister-in-law to Roslyn (Ed Kocot), Suzanne Gaiero, Cheryl (Bob Evans) and Stephen Secord. Daughter of the late Gordon and Shirley Reynolds. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her aunt Dorothy and close friend Terry. Patti worked as an Occupational Health Nurse with the NHS system, the St. Josephs Healthcare Hamilton as well as the many other facilities she worked at. Patti had an influential spirit about her that made her an extraordinary wife, mother, friend and neighbor. She always provided a warm element to conversations that made everyone feel better for having spoken with her. Patti's family would like to thank all the staff at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, the NHS Palliative Care Unit - St. Catharines and Dr. Tharmabala for the excellent care they provided to her. Patti's family would appreciate donations in her memory to the Walker Family Cancer Centre and to Trillium Organ Donation Program. Please remember to donate organs so someone else may live. Arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION CENTER, 585 Carlton Street St. Catharines. Following Patti's wishes cremation has already taken place. A private gather will be held at a later date. That which we love, we're prepared to leave alone. Maslow