1/1
Patricia Joy DOHN COHN (C) Reynolds-Secord RN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long and courageous battle with cancer Patricia passed away peacefully at NHS St. Catharines on November 11, 2020 at the age of 53. Most precious wife to Bruce for 21 years. Most loving mother to Eric. Wonderful sister to Elaine Smeth (George), David Reynolds (Marianne), and sister-in-law to Roslyn (Ed Kocot), Suzanne Gaiero, Cheryl (Bob Evans) and Stephen Secord. Daughter of the late Gordon and Shirley Reynolds. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her aunt Dorothy and close friend Terry. Patti worked as an Occupational Health Nurse with the NHS system, the St. Josephs Healthcare Hamilton as well as the many other facilities she worked at. Patti had an influential spirit about her that made her an extraordinary wife, mother, friend and neighbor. She always provided a warm element to conversations that made everyone feel better for having spoken with her. Patti's family would like to thank all the staff at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, the NHS Palliative Care Unit - St. Catharines and Dr. Tharmabala for the excellent care they provided to her. Patti's family would appreciate donations in her memory to the Walker Family Cancer Centre and to Trillium Organ Donation Program. Please remember to donate organs so someone else may live. Arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION CENTER, 585 Carlton Street St. Catharines. Following Patti's wishes cremation has already taken place. A private gather will be held at a later date. That which we love, we're prepared to leave alone. Maslow

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved