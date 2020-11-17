Suddenly on Sunday, November 15, 2020, Patricia Louise Ruber (Galley) passed away into the arms of Jesus Christ. Pat had been battling health problems for a number of years, but her passing was unexpected. She leaves behind her loving family, husband Douglas Leslie Ruber, children Helen Louise Ruber Sullivan (Paul Sullivan) and Christopher Leslie Ruber (Carrie Rongits Ruber), and her beloved grandchildren Chase, Maxwell, and Faith. She will be missed by siblings Mike Galley (Darryl), Peter Galley (Gail), Cindy Beaudin, Vicky VanRavenswaay (John), and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by brother-in-law Fred Litchtenberger. Predeceased by sister Carol "Toots" Litchtenberger and brother-in-law John Beaudin. Born January 6, 1948 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Pat attended South Lincoln High School in Smithville and was active in youth basketball and baseball, also coaching girls' teams. She began her working years as school secretary at Gainsborough School, and then became a stay-at-home mom who took her babies on the school bus. She never left bussing, and became Branch Manager with Laidlaw Transportation / First Student bussing for a total of 42 years of service. After retirement in 2013, she dedicated her time to volunteering and her family, enjoying volunteer roles in the Deacon's committee, welcoming committee, and Ladies Auxiliary with St. Ann's Community Church, and as a volunteer with West Lincoln Community Care for the past five years. Due to CoVid restrictions, a private family service will be held. The service will be livestreamed Thursday, November 19 at approximately 11 a.m. To join the livestream, please visit the funeral home website for the link. Memorial donations to Participation Support Services (formerly Participation House) https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/11234 would be appreciated by the family. merritt-fh.com