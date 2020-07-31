Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in her 82nd year. Patricia Lynette Sager, beloved wife of the late Richard, loving mother of Jerry (the late Marion), Charles (Lisa) and the late Brian. Loved grandmother to Cheyenne, Dakota, Jade and Robert. Visitation will be held at the Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street, St. Catharines (905-685-6584) on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery.



