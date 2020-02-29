|
Passed away peacefully at the Douglas Memorial Hospital on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at the age of 73. Dear wife of Donald Lynk. Loving mother of Kim and Jeff. Fondly remembered by her brother Mike Duckett. Patricia is predeceased by her parents Alta Mae and Thomas Duckett and by her sister-in-law Billie. Former wife and dear friend of Peter Pavone. Patricia has a radiant smile, loved gardening and enjoyed using her creativity to help others make their homes and gardens beautiful. She will be dearly missed. As per Patricia's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment be held at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020