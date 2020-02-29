Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia LYNK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia LYNK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia LYNK Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Douglas Memorial Hospital on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at the age of 73. Dear wife of Donald Lynk. Loving mother of Kim and Jeff. Fondly remembered by her brother Mike Duckett. Patricia is predeceased by her parents Alta Mae and Thomas Duckett and by her sister-in-law Billie. Former wife and dear friend of Peter Pavone. Patricia has a radiant smile, loved gardening and enjoyed using her creativity to help others make their homes and gardens beautiful. She will be dearly missed. As per Patricia's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment be held at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -