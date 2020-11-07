Passed away peacefully at the NHS Shaver site on November 4, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Nelda. Sister to Bill and Sally, Barb and Kevin. Aunt to Jeff, Bryan and Sam, Brittany, Cody and Alexis, great-aunt to Jaimey and Quintin, Sierra, Brandon and Cole. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca