Patricia Lynn BOLES
Passed away peacefully at the NHS Shaver site on November 4, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Nelda. Sister to Bill and Sally, Barb and Kevin. Aunt to Jeff, Bryan and Sam, Brittany, Cody and Alexis, great-aunt to Jaimey and Quintin, Sierra, Brandon and Cole. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
