After a brief illness Patty passed away peacefully, with her 3 loving men at her side, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 65. Married to the love of her life, Bob Desilets, for 48 years. Cherished and loved mother of Darrin Desilets (Julia Scott) and Donny (Beth) Desilets, and amazing grandmother of Jilian Desilets, Mason and Randie Desilets, Averi Desilets and Johnathan Flannigan. Dearly loved by Olivia and Lauren Scott. Great-grandmother of Nolan and Maddyn. Cherished sister of Gary (the late Beverly) Beaupit, Rich (Linda) Beaupit, Blayne (Lynn) Beaupit, Linda Prest (the late Dwayne Howard) and Bobby (Dianne) Beaupit. Beloved daughter-in-law to Mary Desilets (Leo) and sister-in-law of Lorraine (Holga) Dahse and Dianne (Howard) Beaupit. Dearly loved by many nieces and nephews. Patty worked for over 30 years with the DSBN and many loved and cherished friends. Patty loved to dance and garden, and to spend time with her family. She was like a second mother to many and will be sorely missed by all that knew her. Due to COVID-19, a private family visitation will take place with cremation to follow. In memory of Patty, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre), and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.