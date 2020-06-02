Has gone to be with our lord Jesus, on Saturday May 30. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Kenneth and children Cathy (John) Griffin, Kenny and Bill (Connie). Adored grandmother of Jaclynn (Matt) Folsom and Brandon Alexander. Dear sister of Linda DalCin, Bill Keen, Bud (Eileen) Keen also survived by one Aunt Flora Piriano and one Uncle Jim Salfi. Also survived by sister in law Margaret Wallace, Evelyn (Donnie) Douglas and brother in law Nelson (Janice) Hare and several nephews and nieces. Predeceased by mother and father Mary and Jake Keen. Mother in law Margaret Hare. Brother in laws Christopher Wallace, Lawrence DalCin, Doug Hastings, Alan and David Hare and sister in law Marilyn Hastings. Pat was a loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Together with Ken she travelled extensively around the world. She was a devoted employee at Swiss Jewellers for 30 years. Pat loved spending time with her grand kids and family. She was very giving, compassionate and well loved by all. Pat had an enormous heart and was the perfect Mom and an unprecedented baker. The family would like to give a special thanks to ICU Niagara General Hospital, especially Nurse Patty. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE&SON funeral home, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls. A private service to celebrate the life of Pat will take place. Burial to follow. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart & Stoke Foundation or the Canadian Lung Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 2, 2020.