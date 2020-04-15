|
June 23, 1936 - April 13, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we have to say goodbye to our precious Mom, Patricia Morris (Woodcock). Her heart was pure, kind, humble and so full of love for our dad and us. Pat was a devoted wife of the late Wayne for 65 ½ years of marriage. Mom was a loving mother to daughters Denise (Willy) and Darlene (late Dave) (Glen) and her son David. Oma/Grandma loved all her grandchildren unconditionally. They are Ashley, Matthew, Bronson (Jackie) and their mother Kim, Julie, Jennifer (Dan), Joshua (Candice) and Katelyn (Eric). She was affectionally referred to as "Crazy Oma" to Connor, Kyle, Cooper, Tanner, Grayson, Denver, Sawyer and her mother Shelby, Ellie and Jeremiah. Pat is predeceased by her parents Leonard and Florence Woodcock. She is also survived by her siblings Liz (Walt) Baum, Ron (Phyllis) Woodcock and Marion Woodcock, in-laws Warren (Kendra) Morris, Marlene Gearing and Art Gearing. She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.Family was her life, her greatest accomplishment. Mom was famous for her baking and always willing to make your favourite! She was a natural athlete who excelled in the game that she loved most, golf. In her later years when she could no longer play, she was a devoted fan, cheering on her favourites while watching golf on T.V. Mom and Dad were always having fun. They were the life of the party, dancing and laughing the night away. They cherished each other; it was a true love story. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Torigian, Dr. Gamal Soliman, and their staff and mom's nurses. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pray for your good health. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Pat's Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of North and West Niagara would be appreciated by the family "Don't be sad for what you lost, be happy for what you had"
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020