Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Millennium Trail Manor, on June 16 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of Donald for 62 and 1/2 years. Devoted mother of Susan (Ted) Bishop and Ken Parker. Adored grandmother of Kevin (Mercedes) of Waterloo, Kendra of Walnut Creek California, Kurtis of Niagara Falls, and Ashleigh (Bryan) of St. Catharines. Dear sister of Nancy Pickell. Predeceased by son Kevin (1959) and sister Betty Lockhart (2020). The family wish to thank all of the staff at Millennium Trail Manor for their loving care and compassion the last four years. A private family visitation will be held at MORSE&SON funeral home, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls. Graveside service to follow. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Sick Kids Hospital and Redeemer Bible Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com (John 3:16)


