|
|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Patricia announce her passing on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved mother to Carrie (Josh Small) and special grandma to Wesley. Loving sister to her brothers Tim (Marilyn) Gower and Bruce (Betty) Gower. She will be fondly remembered by her nephews Mike Gower, Shawn Gower and Kent Gower as well as her niece Morgan Moyer. Predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Doris Gower. Patricia will be sadly missed by her friends and her church family. She was an inspiration, always smiling and never lost that fantastic sense of humour of hers. She will stay with us through our memories and we rejoice in knowing she is now at peace and walking with the Lord, her Saviour. According with Patricia's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations made to Open Arms Mission would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME. Please visit our online guestbook at www.lampmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 18, 2020