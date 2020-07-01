Patricia SMEETS-RUML

Passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved wife and best friend of Mario Luburic for 11 years. Devoted mother of Ashley Miller, James Ruml and Krystina Ruml. Cherished sister of Larry and David Smeets. She will be lovingly remembered by many friends and extended family members. Patricia was one of the strongest women ever known, with a heart of gold. She always had a smile on her face, and she brightened any room she walked into. Her students knew her as 'Ms. Pat', and she was much loved by past and present students and colleagues. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass to follow at St. Thomas More Church on Friday July 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. Cremation will follow. In memory of Patricia, donations may be made to the MS Society of Canada or to Pets Alive Niagara, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 1, 2020.