Patricia SMEETS-RUML
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved wife and best friend of Mario Luburic for 11 years. Devoted mother of Ashley Miller, James Ruml and Krystina Ruml. Cherished sister of Larry and David Smeets. She will be lovingly remembered by many friends and extended family members. Patricia was one of the strongest women ever known, with a heart of gold. She always had a smile on her face, and she brightened any room she walked into. Her students knew her as 'Ms. Pat', and she was much loved by past and present students and colleagues. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass to follow at St. Thomas More Church on Friday July 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. Cremation will follow. In memory of Patricia, donations may be made to the MS Society of Canada or to Pets Alive Niagara, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved