Patricia TROMSDORF

Heaven gained an angel today. Patricia (Dilamarter) Tromsdorf passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 in St. Catharines at the age of 81. Patricia never failed to make us smile and warm our hearts. She will be remembered fondly by Pam Rapsey and family (Melissa Cameron, Jennifer LeBlanc, her husband Dan and their children Sonny and Jackson), Gord Langford and family (wife Heather, Susan, Chris and wife Michele), cousins Sharon Sebastian, Jane (Morrison) Thompson, Paul Morrison, Donna Campisano and by her special friend Dorothy Morrison. A special thank you to all the wonderful, caring staff at Henley House. We know that she will always remain in our hearts from now until forever. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). On-line tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
