Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Paul 'Paco' Ivkovich (2018). Predeceased by her son Wayne Anthony Veti (1993). A private interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Welland, where she will be reunited with her husband and son. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.