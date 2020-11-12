1/1
Patricia WHITTINGTON
It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Anne Whittington (nee McHugh) announces her passing peacefully at home with family by her side at the age of 77 on November, 10th, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend to Samuel of 55 years. Devoted mother to, Pauline (Mike) and Blair. She will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Patricia was born June 12, 1943, raised in Glasgow Scotland, where she met and married the love of her life and together, they immigrated to Canada to raise their family for over 50 years. She was employed by the Nitsopoulos family for 30 years working as a waitress/hostess; which she enjoyed very much as she was a social butterfly, one of her many beautiful qualities. Patricia was one of the strongest women we knew and she will be remembered as a thoughtful, loving person who always had a smile on her face and someone who cherished her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all but always in our hearts. The family wishes to extend their warm appreciation to the NHS and the palliative care team for all their kindness and amazing care and support. Keeping with Patricia's wishes, funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. Cremation has taken place. A visitation and funeral mass will be held at a later date and if desired in lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Patricia to the Children's Wish Foundation. Online Condolences- simplertimescremationcentre.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
