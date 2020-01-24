|
Passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, January 22nd at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Ed for 60 years. Cherished mother of Matt (Mary), Wendy (Karl) Bowley and Becky (Cole) Kramer. Loving Gramma of Matthew, Cheyenne, Cameron, Katey, Abbey, Garrett, Nick and Natalie. Great-Gramma of Aiden. Sister of Woody and Virginia Wagg. Patricia was a longtime volunteer at Our Lady of Fatima School and an outreach worker for STARS. She delivered library books for shut-ins. Patricia also did a weekly fruit delivery to the RAFT and the Wayside Shelter. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Monday, January 27th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 12 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book -www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 24, 2020