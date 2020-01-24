Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wiebe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Wiebe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, January 22nd at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Ed for 60 years. Cherished mother of Matt (Mary), Wendy (Karl) Bowley and Becky (Cole) Kramer. Loving Gramma of Matthew, Cheyenne, Cameron, Katey, Abbey, Garrett, Nick and Natalie. Great-Gramma of Aiden. Sister of Woody and Virginia Wagg. Patricia was a longtime volunteer at Our Lady of Fatima School and an outreach worker for STARS. She delivered library books for shut-ins. Patricia also did a weekly fruit delivery to the RAFT and the Wayside Shelter. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Monday, January 27th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 12 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book -www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -