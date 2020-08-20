Patricia WIEBE

Patti passed away in her home surrounded by family, on August 17, 2020. She was loved and cared for until the end, when she passed from this life to be with Jesus. Patti, in her 77th year, was the beloved wife of Ben and loving mother of Paul (Melanie), Carrie (Jonathon) and Stephen (Carla). She was the much-loved grandmother of Lorelei (David), Emma, Mary, Helen, Leo, Gabriel, Asher and Elijah. Patti is predeceased by her parents, William Leo Mann (1998) and Lily Faye Mann (2009). Patti was born and grew up in Texas, where her family lives. She will be remembered fondly by her brother Steve (Caroline), Tom (Stacy) and Jim. She will be missed by many other friends and extended family. Thanks to all who participated in her care over the last months. Your support is greatly appreciated. Please visit www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
for more details.