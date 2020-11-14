1/1
Passed away suddenly in his home in Britt, Ontario, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 54. Pat will be forever loved and missed by his father, Marcel Blais, and his sister Manon (Lee) Keay, and nieces Emelia and Avril. Pat has been reunited with his mother Pauline Blais (nee Duquette). Loving partner of Kathy Walsh, stepfather of Kristy Walsh, and proud Papa to Carter. He will be sadly missed and remembered by the Walsh, Blais and Duquette families as well as numerous friends, coworkers and especially Rusty. Pat was in a Horseshoe League at the Moose Lodge, in Western Hill, St. Catharines. He was an avid card player and he loved playing Poker, Cribbage and ProLine. Pat recently retired from doing construction with the Labour Union. In his retirement he chose to settle and enjoy his time fishing, boating and skidooing on his 13 acre farm house property in Britt, Ontario.Pat's family will be welcoming friends and family to a Celebration of Pat's Life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 7-9 p.m., at the Grantham Lions Club, 732 Niagara Street, St. Catharines. For those in attendance, masks are mandatory and there is a maximum occupancy of 50 people in the facility. Attendance will be monitored throughout the evening. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Pat's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.


