Passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 56 years to Ann (nee Rock). Loving Dad to the late Damien (1991), Kerion (Janet) and Patricia (David). Proud grandfather to Liam. Patrick will be fondly missed by his siblings and extended family in Northern Ireland. Patrick was a longtime parishioner of St. Alfred Roman Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1394, and a friend of Bill W. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A Celebration of Patrick's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Knights of Columbus Council 1394. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020