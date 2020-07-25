1/
Patrick Walsh
Passed away peacefully at his home on July 15, 2020. In his 65th year, Patrick Walsh, loved son of the late John Robert Walsh and the late Marjorie (nee Lavell). Loved brother of Christine, Mary Jo (Henk) and Barbara (Sandro) and their families. Predeceased by a sister Elizabeth Ann. Interment was in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Niagara-on-the-Lake. Memorial donations to Lincoln County Humane Society or the Walker Cancer Clinic would be appreciated.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
