Think Clearly. Feel Deeply. Act Wisely. Patrick William Hudak lived by those words every day. He was an inspiration, a role model, and a leader. Patrick was a man who embodied the values of family and community. Every day, he was guided by his faith, his belief in the value of education and his trust that every person has within them the potential to succeed. He motivated and encouraged tens of thousands of young people to strive to be their best. He touched so many lives with his brilliant smile and winning personality. He would light up a room in an instant, warm your heart and boost your spirit with a keen sense of optimism. We are all so sorry to have lost him and we miss him so. But his spark will carry on in so many. Most importantly, he was a devoted, loving and supportive husband to Anne Marie. He passed away two days after celebrating their 55th Anniversary with his wife and family. He had summoned the last strength he had in a body ravaged by Parkinson's to embrace his wife, to sing some songs and to tell her he loved her. Shortly after that, he gently closed his eyes and did not wake again. Patrick Hudak was an amazing father and grandfather. Loving, encouraging, and inspiring, he provided an incredibly warm and supportive home for his two children Tim and Tricia. He adored and was so loved by his five grandchildren Patrick, Cameron, Katelyn, Miller and Maitland. Born and raised in Sarnia, Ontario, the youngest of five siblings in a family of immigrants from then Czechoslovakia, the value of hard work and modesty were instilled at a young age. He was a great teacher, mentor and Principal. He devoted 34 years to the classroom, hallways, courts and fields. He believed that education didn't end at the last bell but should always endeavour to provide students with a rich array of experiences after school. As founding Principal of Lakeshore Catholic High School, he built a staff team and a culture that would see a school predicted to include at most 600 students into an academic, athletic and arts powerhouse that attracted over 1200 students from across Southern Niagara. Patrick was as much a natural athlete as he was a leader. A college football player and championship high school football coach, he found his greatest success with racket in hand as a US National Senior Tennis Champion. He believed in giving back and encouraged it in others. He was active in his church as a Knight of Columbus, he served with the YMCA and sat on the Board of Douglas Memorial Hospital. He managed seven local campaign victories and no losses - three for his wife and four for his son. We don't think he has stopped either. In heaven above, we picture Patrick free once more to serve up a slew of aces on the tennis court and gather up Ridgeway-Crystal Beach High alumni to knock off the defending champs. Next step will be setting up a school for Guardian Angels to carry on his life work of giving a hand up, a nudge and pull to a better path for all. For those who want to recognize Patrick's life, nothing would make that bright smile widen even further, than a contribution to the Lakeshore Catholic High School Scholarship Committee https://www.lakeshorecatholic.ca/
Douglas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary https://www.niagarahealth.on.ca/site/auxiliaries
or Parkinson's Canada https://www.parkinson.ca/getinvolved/waystogive/
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church in Fort Erie. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be severely limited. Masks are mandatory and must be worn while inside the church. A Celebration of the Life of Patrick Hudak will take place in September. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca