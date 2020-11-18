1/1
Patsy Reis
Patsy passed away the Gilmore Lodge on November 12, 2020 at the age of 76. Cherished wife of Ted. She will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Laura (Jim) and grandchildren Angela and Alex. Good friend of Nancy Turner and Morris the cat. Born in Benny, Ontario. To the late Dora and Leo Marcoux she was one of eight children that included Jean, Martha, Shirley, Susan, Dianne, Sandra and Jim. She will live on in the memories of her family and friends. When it is safe, we will gather to remember an artistic and loving woman. Special thanks to staff of Gilmore Lodge and Dr. Scher for their compassionate care. Until then, do a kind deed for someone in need. Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd. Ridgeway entrusted with arrangements.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 18, 2020.
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
