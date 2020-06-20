Paul BUKOVAC
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on Father's Day. His life was love and labour His love for his family was true He gave his best to all of us What more could a father do? His life was full of kindly deeds A helping hand to those in need A pleasant smile, a heart of gold No finer Dad this world could hold. Dearly missed by his children Kathleen and Nick, Mike and Lisette, Joe and Mary and their families.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved