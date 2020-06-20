Paul BUKOVAC

In loving memory of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on Father's Day. His life was love and labour His love for his family was true He gave his best to all of us What more could a father do? His life was full of kindly deeds A helping hand to those in need A pleasant smile, a heart of gold No finer Dad this world could hold. Dearly missed by his children Kathleen and Nick, Mike and Lisette, Joe and Mary and their families.



