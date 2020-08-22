1/
Paul "Pat" CARNEY
Also known to family and friends as 'the Bull,' and to some as 'Shrek'; died peacefully at Niagara Health Services July 18, 2020, aged 77, following a decades-long battle with congestive heart failure and most recently with lung cancer. He is predeceased by his parents Joan and Thomas, and his sister Jill (Scott). Pat and his wife Jacqueline Marianna (nee Bridges) traveled from Middleton England to build a better life in Canada for themselves and the sons they would have together - Gene and Glen - and the children they would embrace as their own, including Ivy and Chris. In addition to his children, grandchildren including Chad and Lexi, and his estranged wife Jackie, Pat is survived by his sisters Maureen, also known as Mo (Judd) and Sheila (Derek), and nieces and nephews, John, Dawn, Barbara, Donna, Paula, Thomas, Emily and Paul. Pat was a carpenter-turned-welder, an avid knife-maker, an outdoors enthusiast and an award winning golfer and dart player. He was possessed of a deep and abiding love and reverence for nature. In light of the pandemic, a controlled outdoor public gathering will be arranged in coming weeks. For the time being the family will have a private memorial for their father, brother, and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Niagara Health Services or the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Foundation in Pat's name are sincerely appreciated.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
