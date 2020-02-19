|
|
On February 16, 2020, Paul passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in his 64th year. Beloved son of the late Louise and George Dick. Predeceased by his brother Edward (the late Olga), and his brother Bob. Survived by his sister-in-law Roberta; nephews Bob Jr., Gary, Kevin, Brian and niece Diane. Paul, a longtime resident at Bethesda Home in Vineland, where he was considered family. He will be lovingly remembered by his Bethesda family: Jocelyn, Heather, Kelly, Courtney, Fran, Sarah, Pastor Mike Gilmore, and the rest of the staff at Bethesda. Thank you so much for all the love you gave Paul. Paul enjoyed playing his guitar, listening to Elvis "Elvich" and spending many weekends with the staff at their homes. Cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted to the George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Visitation will be held Monday, February 24 at 9:30 a.m. at Bethesda Home, 3950 Fly Road, Vineland, followed by a service in the Bethesda Chapel at 10 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to Bethesda Home. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020