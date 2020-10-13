Paul DiMARCO

1/1
I came into this world in London, Ontario, on December 9, 1940 and I left in Niagara Falls on October 8, 2020. Throughout my life, I have benefited, mostly positively, from those I have met. They all have contributed to the person I became. I have been very blessed to have had the good fortune to share this life with my wife and soul mate Angela, with our three children, Colleen (Gary) Monteith, Vincent (Shannon) and Christopher, our grandchildren, Jennifer (Mitchell) Schneider, Jessica Monteith (Rizki), Jaymee Monteith (Tyler), and Maddison DiMarco (Cameron). Also surviving are my brothers Joseph (Marlene) and Stephen (Mary), many in-laws, nieces and nephews. I am now reunited with my parents, Joseph and Catherine DiMarco, my in-laws Vincent and Angela Callaghan, my infant grandson Aaron, my daughter-in-law Cheryl, and my sister Mary (Jack Scott). My work was very gratifying, having spent 35 years teaching in London and Niagara, volunteering for a number of years with Tender Wishes and assisting with pre-marriage courses along with Angela at St. Thomas More Church. I was humbled to receive the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal. I was fortunate to have many enjoyable years singing with the Niagara Men's Chorus and the friendly competition of lawn bowling at the Niagara Falls Badminton Club, the monthly poker game with the boys as well as the Monday coffee crew. To all who contributed to my life, I say Thank You. God Bless. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday October 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.. A private Funeral Service in celebration of Paul's life will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Share, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 13, 2020.
