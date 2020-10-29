1/1
The family of the late Paul DiMarco wish to extend our sincere appreciation to everyone who shared In the loss of our cherished husband, father and Grand D. We are extremely grateful for the many kind acts of sympathy extended to us at this difficult time and truly appreciate the food, flowers, donations made in his memory and the kind and caring words conveyed to us. We offer our sincere thanks to Paul's medical team; Dr. D. Dec., Dr. M. Marcaccio, Dr. M. Thermabala and their teams, nurse Marlee, LHIN care coordinators Rhonda and Beth, ParaMed nurses Iran and Tanya, CarePartners PSW's Douglas and Richard and SE Health PT Bin and OT Diana. All of you gave him such compassionate care, thank you. To Paul's spiritual team, thank you to Father Peter Rowe and Mary Flynn who helped us celebrate his life according to his faith and for making his Funeral Service a true celebration of his life. A special thank you to the Patterson Funeral Home family for helping us create a beautiful service for Paul and for keeping our family and friends safe during the pandemic. Paul was treated with respect, care and dignity by so many people and may God bless all of you. With heartfelt thanks, The DiMarco and Monteith families.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 29, 2020.
