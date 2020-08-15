On Saturday August 8, 2020 the sky was lit by one more shining star. Paul peacefully passed away at home with his favourite music playing and his hand held tightly. Survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Terry, his children Kelly Potter (James), Brian (Victoria), Lesley Maloney (Andrew), Maggie Morrison (James), and Erica Zeman Hayes (Josh). He was a loving Gramps who could always be counted on for fun games and ice cream. A very special brother to Judy Brocklebank (Brian), Lois Cyopeck, Cathy Gorges and Bonnie Durk (Bob). Predeceased by his parents Sylvester and Stella and brother Keith. A private service was held and there will be a celebration of Paul's life in the future. Memorial contributions may be sent to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton. Arrangements in care of JJ PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE 19 YOUNG STREET, WELLAND on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith"