Passed away peacefully on June 17th in his home that he loved with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife Jean (nee Sisley) of 57 years and his five children; Paul (Angie), Anita, Wendy, Lisa (Todd), Kenny (Naomi). Paul had 13 grandchildren; seven beautiful granddaughters, Ashley (John), Kristen, Nicole, Amber, Kate, and Paige Pooh. Six handsome grandsons; Paul, Ben, Sam, Luke, Jack, and Austin Boston. He leaves behind his brother David (Marlene) Ecker. Brother-in-laws; Gord and Jim Sisley and sister-in-law Anita Gravelle. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Peter Ecker and sister Diane Berketa. Respecting Jake's wishes, cremation has taken place. Donations to Cystic Fibrosis would be appreciated. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day unseen, unheard, but always near, toot-aloo Dad!" Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 19, 2020.