Sadly, and unbelievably, we announce the passing of Paul, our dear son, brother, father and friend---overtaken by a devastating illness that usurped his body, but never wavered his trademark spirit. He takes with him the hearts of his loving, and closely bonded family--His parents, Leo and Lorraine, sister, Jennifer, brother Ian, and his most precious angel, his "Baby Girl", Emily, and stepdaughter, Ariana, and their mother, Anna. His countless friends and colleagues, past and present, are left stunned and anguished. Belovedly known as "Fluffy", Paul uprooted from his native St. John's, Newfoundland to Niagara, in pursuit of a career in hospitality. For over 25 years he thrived in his adoptive home, while always extolling and proclaiming his Atlantic background. Genuine, compassionate and warm-hearted, he embodied many of the endearing qualities often associated with that Eastern Canadian heritage, his "salt of the earth" nature in life personified by the pure enjoyment he reaped from time spent with family and friends, and accentuated by his hearty, infectious, distinctive laughter. Very much involved in sports growing up, he continued to participate in softball, basketball (as a sneaky lefty) and hockey rec leagues around Niagara. He was always a desired member of a golf foursome, as his laid-back approach to the game delighted in the beauty of the course and camaraderie of his playing partners, instead of the results, often choosing to not even keep score. Of all these pursuits, "The Breakers" hockey team was his most cherished. They were an extended family to him, demonstrated by their endless generosity and spiritual support throughout his illness. His gratefulness and love for them can never be measured. Paul was a stalwart in his hospitality career, defying the common belief that a boss should not, or cannot be a friend with his staff. He was respected and adored by those he led during his tenures at Jack Astor's, McMaster University, The St. Catharines G & C Club, and, finally, for 8 years, The Niagara Health System. The relationships and memories he procured in those environments will always be meaningful. All those with whom he connected, through all of his various endeavours, will fondly remember his affable nature and innate kindness. It was uncommon. Paul and his family would like to extend boundless gratitude to Cheryl Coens. Her tireless and selflessness as his caregiver during this time has been the ultimate example of unconditional friendship, as she assisted in any, and every way to provide as much comfort to Paul as possible. Her support will never be forgotten. Additionally, thank you to all doctors, nurses and support staff of the Niagara Health System and St. Catharines Hospice, for your care, and benevolence. It is greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place, and the family will announce a "Celebration of Paul's Life" in the future.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 23, 2020