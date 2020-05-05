It is with broken and heavy hearts to announce the sudden passing of Paul Leclerc on Saturday, May 2, 2020 peacefully at his home at the age of 68. Devoted husband and best friend to Valerie (nee Hill), cherished father of Philippe (Katrina) Deborah (Kalvin) and grandfather to all of his grandchildren. Beloved brother of seven siblings who loved him. Predeceased by his father Philippe Leclerc and mother Mariette Leclerc (nee Roche), daughter Dianne Leclerc twin sister to Debroah. Predeceased by Charles Hill survived by Kathleen Hill. Paul was born in Ste. Rose Du Lac, Manitoba. Paul and Valerie would be celebrating 43 years of marriage this July. He retired from GM in March of 2010. He enjoyed working in his yard, helping others, playing his guitar and spending quality time with his loved ones. Paul was unselfish with his generosity and will be missed by many. Visitation for Paul will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St,. St. Catharines on Wednesday May 6, 2020 from 2-4 p.m and 7-9 p.m. Donations on behalf of the family may be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation of Canada. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 5, 2020.