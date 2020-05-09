Age 72, passed away at The Wellington Nursing Home in Hamilton. Born in Welland to Alcide and Josephine (Burke) Arsenault. He married Angela Revell in 1968. They raised and loved sons Dylan and Dave, who are grateful for Paul's example of ethics, honesty, and stoicism. 30 years of provincial service as inspector and project supervisor on Ontario's major highway projects. A man of few words but many pursuits -- hockey, bridge, cycling, yoga, gardening, home renovation. Loved the wild outdoors, backcountry canoeing and fishing, and tent-camping. Remarried in 1991 to Jane E. Scott, and welcomed Jane's children Scott, Brian and Carolyn to his family. Paul and Jane enjoyed retirement in Virgil ON. Survived by sons Dave (Chantale) and Dylan; Barr step-children Scott (Vanessa), Brian (Michelle), and Carolyn (Robert Theil); grandchildren Max, Claire, Mason, Blake, Lauren, Jaime, Meghan and Julia; siblings Gerry (Cathy), Patricia (Lee Bailey), Anne Marie (Norm) Demers, and John (Julie); and many nieces, nephews, and their children. Pre-deceased by wife Jane, his parents, and brother Robert. Interment has taken place. Contact Dave at memorialpaul47@gmail.com for memorial info. Thank-you to staff at The Wellington and Parkview for providing care and comfort. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer or Huntington Societies welcome.



