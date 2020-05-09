Paul M. Arsenault
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 72, passed away at The Wellington Nursing Home in Hamilton. Born in Welland to Alcide and Josephine (Burke) Arsenault. He married Angela Revell in 1968. They raised and loved sons Dylan and Dave, who are grateful for Paul's example of ethics, honesty, and stoicism. 30 years of provincial service as inspector and project supervisor on Ontario's major highway projects. A man of few words but many pursuits -- hockey, bridge, cycling, yoga, gardening, home renovation. Loved the wild outdoors, backcountry canoeing and fishing, and tent-camping. Remarried in 1991 to Jane E. Scott, and welcomed Jane's children Scott, Brian and Carolyn to his family. Paul and Jane enjoyed retirement in Virgil ON. Survived by sons Dave (Chantale) and Dylan; Barr step-children Scott (Vanessa), Brian (Michelle), and Carolyn (Robert Theil); grandchildren Max, Claire, Mason, Blake, Lauren, Jaime, Meghan and Julia; siblings Gerry (Cathy), Patricia (Lee Bailey), Anne Marie (Norm) Demers, and John (Julie); and many nieces, nephews, and their children. Pre-deceased by wife Jane, his parents, and brother Robert. Interment has taken place. Contact Dave at memorialpaul47@gmail.com for memorial info. Thank-you to staff at The Wellington and Parkview for providing care and comfort. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer or Huntington Societies welcome.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Louise Colantonio
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved