|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 19 years to Ellen (Mignelli) Mann. Dearly loved father of Lisa Huffman and Jim (Terra) Mann and step-father of David (Jocelyn) Pizzi and Michael (Sabrina) Pizzi. Cherished Grandpa of Carey-James, Lindsay, Jordan, Evan and Braedan and Papa of Gionni and Marco. Dear brother of Bill (Doris) Mann and Geraldine Mann-Elliott and brother-in-law of Lois Mann, Nick (Tina) Mignelli, Carmen (Clara) Mignelli and Marcello (Dolores) Multari. Loving son-in-law of John and Maria Mignelli. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Kathleen Mann, his brother Chuck and sister Evelyn (Joe) Desson. Paul will be missed by his co-workers at Jim's No Frills and his former co-workers at Joe's Valu Mart. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls visiting Thursday 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 pm. Vigil prayers will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Paul, donations to Heart Niagara would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020