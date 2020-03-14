Home

Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
I, Ellen Mann, the loving wife of the late Paul Mann, along with Lisa, Jim, David and Michael wish to thank our dear families, friends and colleagues for all they have done in support of us during this difficult time. We have been blessed with an outpouring of love through cards, phone calls, messages and visits in memory of Paul. They have sustained us more than you can imagine. The floral tributes, Mass offerings, donations, as well as gifts of food have been greatly appreciated. Your thoughts and prayers continue to help us heal. We would like to thank Father Peter from St. Thomas More Church, and Father Greg for being present for us throughout and for a beautiful funeral Mass, along with amazing music from the choir. Paul was always full of emotions listening to the choir. Thank you to the paramedics and the ICU unit of The Greater Niagara General Hospital for your kindness and compassion. We have deep gratitude to the professionalism and empathy shown to us by Ed, Ruth-Ann and staff of Patterson Funeral Home. Paul was a kind and loving husband, dad, step-dad, grandpa and papa. He touched many lives, especially mine, making a difference everywhere he went. With him as our example, it is our wish we continue his legacy by following his lead. RIP my beautiful and classy man, please continue to watch over us. God bless all of you. Love Ellen and family
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020
