Suddenly at home on September 13, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved Brother to Bill (Maureen) and Sister Bernice and the late Alec and Anne. Loving Father to Erik of Burlington and Krista (Tony) of Oakville. He will be remembered by his Grandchildren, Ryenne, Phillip, Tristan and Lauren as well as his nieces and nephews, Timothy, Carolann, Susanne and Marie and his great nieces and nephews. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Paul can be made to: Community Care.