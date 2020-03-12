|
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Port Colborne General Hospital in his 74th year. He is lovingly survived by his best friend and wife Christine and his furry little companion Lorenzo. Paul is also survived by his brother Tony, several nieces, nephews and many good friends. He was predeceased by his mother Mary, his father Peter and his brothers Peter and Adam. Cremation has taken place. Memorial remembrances to The Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 12, 2020