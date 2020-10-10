Paula Vandyk

Peacefully on October 2, 2020, at the age of 92, Paula was received into the loving arms of her Saviour and re-united with her beloved husband John. Loving mother of Karen and Michael (Barb). Proud Oma of David (Amanda), Steven ( Rosanne) and Paul. Predeceased by her husband of 57 years John (2010). Paula worked alongside her husband in ministry in the Christian Reformed Church for 45 years. A celebration of her life will be held at Grace CRC in Welland (660 South Pelham Road) on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. Live streaming is available. Covid regulations are in place. Contributions to Shalom Manor would be greatly appreciated by the family.



